Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at an underground shopping area in Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at an underground shopping area in Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at an underground shopping area in Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Tech /  Tech Trends

Samsung pours more resources to risky foldable smartphones bet after strong debut

  • Samsung is counting on foldable handsets to lead the charge against arch rival Apple’s perennial bestselling iPhone this holiday season
  • The South Korean electronics giant offers nearly identical specifications, including 5G and water resistance, to its foldable and regular smartphones

Topic |   Samsung Electronics
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:16pm, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at an underground shopping area in Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at an underground shopping area in Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at an underground shopping area in Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE