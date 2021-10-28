Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at an underground shopping area in Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Samsung pours more resources to risky foldable smartphones bet after strong debut
- Samsung is counting on foldable handsets to lead the charge against arch rival Apple’s perennial bestselling iPhone this holiday season
- The South Korean electronics giant offers nearly identical specifications, including 5G and water resistance, to its foldable and regular smartphones
Topic | Samsung Electronics
Pedestrians walk past an advertisement for Samsung Electronics’ Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 smartphones at an underground shopping area in Seoul, South Korea, on October 8, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse