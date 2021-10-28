Li Ziqi, the Chinese internet celebrity famous for her food-making videos posted on YouTube. Photo: Handout Li Ziqi, the Chinese internet celebrity famous for her food-making videos posted on YouTube. Photo: Handout
Li Ziqi, the Chinese internet celebrity famous for her food-making videos posted on YouTube. Photo: Handout
ByteDance
Tech /  Tech Trends

How China’s hottest online celebrity fell out with her agent, burning tech giant ByteDance in the process

  • Li Ziqi was seen as a Chinese soft power ambassador on YouTube with over 16 million subscribers, a feat that got her into the Guinness World Records
  • The reasons for the break-up are unclear, although profit sharing and Li’s reluctance to over-monetise her online presence could be factors

Topic |   ByteDance
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Li Ziqi, the Chinese internet celebrity famous for her food-making videos posted on YouTube. Photo: Handout Li Ziqi, the Chinese internet celebrity famous for her food-making videos posted on YouTube. Photo: Handout
Li Ziqi, the Chinese internet celebrity famous for her food-making videos posted on YouTube. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE