One purpose of the policy framework is to encourage exports of “films, television episodes and video games”, according to the document. Photo: Getty
China in ‘culture export’ push as it seeks to expand soft power overseas with global media platforms
- One purpose of the policy framework is to encourage exports of ‘films, television episodes and video games’
- Authorities have designated 29 districts and places as China’s production centres of traditional artworks as well as films, video games and books
Topic | China’s soft power
