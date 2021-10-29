One purpose of the policy framework is to encourage exports of “films, television episodes and video games”, according to the document. Photo: Getty One purpose of the policy framework is to encourage exports of “films, television episodes and video games”, according to the document. Photo: Getty
China in ‘culture export’ push as it seeks to expand soft power overseas with global media platforms

  • One purpose of the policy framework is to encourage exports of ‘films, television episodes and video games’
  • Authorities have designated 29 districts and places as China’s production centres of traditional artworks as well as films, video games and books

Topic |   China’s soft power
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 29 Oct, 2021

One purpose of the policy framework is to encourage exports of “films, television episodes and video games”, according to the document. Photo: Getty
