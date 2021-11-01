A software engineer at EPFL's Laboratory for Experimental Museology (eM+) explores with a virtual reality helmet the most detailed 3D map of the universe with the virtual reality software VIRUP, developed by Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. Photo: AP
Chinese state-owned think tank flags national security risks of metaverse, citing potential political and social problems
- The metaverse will have implications for ‘political security’ and its development requires government regulation, state-run think tank says
- This buzzword became more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, when people confined to their homes took to video games like Fortnite
