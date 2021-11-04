The ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China on August 7, 2020. Photo: AP Photo
996 no more: TikTok owner ByteDance embraces shorter ‘1075’ work hours amid backlash in China’s tech world
- The Beijing-based unicorn updated its system on Monday to discourage staff from working more than nine hours a day or going to the office on weekends
- Chinese authorities have openly criticised excessive work hours in Chinese tech companies, calling it an “evil” in labour exploitation
Topic | ByteDance
The ByteDance headquarters in Beijing, China on August 7, 2020. Photo: AP Photo