While the metaverse remains in its nascent stage, Chinese Big Tech companies’ recent moves show that the stakes are potentially high in this emerging internet business model. Photo: Shutterstock
Metaverse gathers pace in China as Baidu, NetEase join rush to register trademarks related to the internet’s next phase
- The trademark applications filed by Baidu and NetEase followed recent metaverse-related initiatives by Tencent, Alibaba and ByteDance
- A state-run think tank in China had earlier warned about national security risks involved with the metaverse
