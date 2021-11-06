Workers at Chinese technology companies have protested long working hours for years. The latest protest, in the form of a spreadsheet sharing workers’ hours at Big Tech firms, has been scrubbed from the internet. Photo: Bloomberg Workers at Chinese technology companies have protested long working hours for years. The latest protest, in the form of a spreadsheet sharing workers’ hours at Big Tech firms, has been scrubbed from the internet. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech / Tech Trends

Team behind censored spreadsheet exposing brutal 996 Big Tech work hours deletes project after widespread crackdown

  • A viral spreadsheet called WorkingTime detailing hours at Big Tech companies has disappeared from platforms operated by Tencent, Kingsoft and Zhihu
  • The project remained accessible on GitHub until it was deleted on Friday, after the team previously suspended updates

Topic |   Censorship in China
Xinmei Shen
Updated: 7:39am, 6 Nov, 2021

