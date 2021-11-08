Edward Gaming celebrates with on stage after winning the League of Legends World Championship Finals on November 6, 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Riot Games
China’s big esports win gives the country’s struggling gaming industry a much-needed boost, analysts say
- CCTV and Xinhua, China’s top state media outlets, congratulate Edward Gaming on their League of Legends World Championship
- In August, Chinese authorities started banning children from playing online games from Monday to Thursday except on statutory holidays
Edward Gaming celebrates with on stage after winning the League of Legends World Championship Finals on November 6, 2021 in Reykjavik, Iceland. Photo: Riot Games