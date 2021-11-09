Stanford University researcher Krishna Shenoy speaks during the Tencent WE Summit aired online on November 8, 2021. Photo: Handout
From brain to screen: a scientist is ready to directly turn what you think into words
- A new method created by a team of Stanford University researchers allows a patient to type with record-breaking speed using only his brain
- Brain-computer interface technology has gained public attention after Elon Musk’s Neuralink released video of a monkey playing video games with its mind
Topic | Science
