Zhang Yiming (in dark blue t-shirt) visited his old school, Yongding No.1 Middle School of Fujian, in June 2021. Photo: Longyan Education Bureau
ByteDance
Book of social media quotes from TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes a must-read amid tech billionaire’s silence

  • Both hard and soft copies of Zhang’s quotations are available on online marketplaces such as Taobao and Pinduoduo for up to 20 yuan a copy
  • Zhang would post up to 10 times a day on Weibo in the early 2010s, talking about everything from his wife, his back pain, job postings, to book and film reviews

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:00am, 10 Nov, 2021

