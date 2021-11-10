Zhang Yiming (in dark blue t-shirt) visited his old school, Yongding No.1 Middle School of Fujian, in June 2021. Photo: Longyan Education Bureau
Book of social media quotes from TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes a must-read amid tech billionaire’s silence
- Both hard and soft copies of Zhang’s quotations are available on online marketplaces such as Taobao and Pinduoduo for up to 20 yuan a copy
- Zhang would post up to 10 times a day on Weibo in the early 2010s, talking about everything from his wife, his back pain, job postings, to book and film reviews
Topic | ByteDance
Zhang Yiming (in dark blue t-shirt) visited his old school, Yongding No.1 Middle School of Fujian, in June 2021. Photo: Longyan Education Bureau