A person walks into the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on October 20, 2021. The chip maker and Sony announced on Tuesday that they were building a US$7 billion fabrication plant together in Japan. Photo: AP
TSMC and Sony team up on US$7 billion semiconductor fabrication plant in Japan
- TSMC is investing an initial US$2.12 billion in a new Japanese subsidiary, with another US$500 million from Sony to take a 20 per cent stake
- The two companies said the project has “strong support” from the government amid efforts to ease the global chip shortage
