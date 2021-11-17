Metaverse, a buzzword in the tech world, refers to a shared interactive virtual world that has been touted as the next evolution of the internet. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
CEO says NetEase will lead the metaverse race as Chinese tech giants charge ahead despite government concerns

  • NetEase founder William Ding Lei says the company is readying the technologies needed to build the metaverse
  • Tencent, Baidu and China’s big three telecoms carriers have also expressed interest in the buzzy new concept

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:30pm, 17 Nov, 2021

