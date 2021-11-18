Tourists walk past the entrance of the L‘Oreal building in Paris. The French cosmetics giant is facing a consumer backlash in China over its Singles’ Day promotion for a facial mask. Photo: Reuters
L‘Oréal China apologises after complicated Singles’ Day deal angers shoppers
- Singles’ Day shoppers complain that L’Oréal’s promotions steered them away from the best possible deal
- Two of China’s top live-streaming influencers denounce the French beauty giant for allegedly misleading customers
Topic | Singles' Day (11.11)
Tourists walk past the entrance of the L‘Oreal building in Paris. The French cosmetics giant is facing a consumer backlash in China over its Singles’ Day promotion for a facial mask. Photo: Reuters