Visitors explore at a virtual reality exhibition at the Hong Kong Space Museum. The metaverse concept has been defined as a shared virtual experience where players interact through digital avatars. Photo: Nora Tam
Visitors explore at a virtual reality exhibition at the Hong Kong Space Museum. The metaverse concept has been defined as a shared virtual experience where players interact through digital avatars. Photo: Nora Tam
Tech /  Tech Trends

Why Chinese tech giants are embracing the metaverse despite state media warnings

  • Bilibili says it has great potential to develop the metaverse after Tencent and NetEase made similar declarations
  • The People’s Daily cautions investors against falling into what it sees as a market hype around the metaverse

Topic |   Virtual Reality
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Visitors explore at a virtual reality exhibition at the Hong Kong Space Museum. The metaverse concept has been defined as a shared virtual experience where players interact through digital avatars. Photo: Nora Tam
Visitors explore at a virtual reality exhibition at the Hong Kong Space Museum. The metaverse concept has been defined as a shared virtual experience where players interact through digital avatars. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE