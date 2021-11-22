The logo of online video site Bilibili Inc is seen at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference, also known as ChinaJoy, in Shanghai, China July 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Bilibili loses some shine as ‘growth-at-all-costs’ model comes under scrutiny from investors
- Bilibili has repeatedly stated it aims to hit a 400 million MAU target by 2023
- Analysts say tighter regulations are forcing larger, better-resourced tech companies to seek new avenues for growth
Topic | Mobile gaming
