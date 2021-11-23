Roblox launched in mainland China earlier this year, but users there have yet to embrace the platform. Photo: AP Photo
Roblox launched in mainland China earlier this year, but users there have yet to embrace the platform. Photo: AP Photo
Tech /  Tech Trends

US-based Roblox, Epic Games’ setbacks in China point to a splintered metaverse

  • Roblox’s recent investor presentation shows the company has scant presence in mainland China, while Epic Games has pulled Fortnite from the country
  • Metaverse, seen by some people as the next iteration of the internet, could look very different in China than the rest of the world, analysts said

Topic |   Video gaming
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 10:30pm, 23 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Roblox launched in mainland China earlier this year, but users there have yet to embrace the platform. Photo: AP Photo
Roblox launched in mainland China earlier this year, but users there have yet to embrace the platform. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE