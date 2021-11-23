Smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp reported a smaller-than-expected revenue of US$12.22 billion in the third quarter. Photo: Reuters
Xiaomi falters in quest to beat Samsung, Apple as sales slow in third quarter amid global chip shortage, stiff competition in China
- Xiaomi posted revenue of US$12.2 billion in the third quarter – up 8 per cent from a year earlier, but missed analysts’ estimates
- The Beijing-based smartphone giant’s net profit was down 84 per cent to US$123.5 million in the same period
Topic | Xiaomi
