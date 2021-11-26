A visitor takes a photo in front of digital work ‘Untitled (Self-Portrait)‘ by Andy Warhol and digital artist Mike Winkelmann, known as Beeple, at the Digital Art Fair, in Hong Kong, September 30, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese state media renews warning against NFT ‘zero-sum game’, flagging ‘fraud’ risks as digital collectibles gain recognition

  • The People’s Daily newspaper questioned whether NFTs were hype and fraud, given the skyrocketing prices of some digital collectibles
  • Beijing has not explicitly banned NFTs, leaving the door open for listed companies to issue announcements that tie future business plans to the concept

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 26 Nov, 2021

