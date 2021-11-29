Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing, in a Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 file photo. Photo: AP
China’s super app WeChat allows more direct links from competitors under pressure from Beijing
- Users will be able to open external links during one-to-one chats, and can open external shopping links shared in group chats
- WeChat, which has 1.25 billion monthly active users, said it would develop new functions so users can manage the links they receive
Topic | Tencent
