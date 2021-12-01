Appier’s Chih-Han Yu speaks during the company’s listing celebration in Tokyo in March this year. Photo: Handout
Appier’s Chih-Han Yu speaks during the company’s listing celebration in Tokyo in March this year. Photo: Handout
How a Stanford couple from Taiwan created the island’s first AI unicorn after eight failed attempts

  • Softbank-backed Appier went public in Tokyo in March, marking a historic win for the Japanese bourse which has few foreign listings
  • Appier represents a new breed of tech firm from Taiwan, which is dominated by chip and hardware giants like TSMC and Foxconn

Josh Ye
Updated: 7:00am, 1 Dec, 2021

