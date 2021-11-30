Professor Tim Cheng, HKUST’s Dean of Engineering and Founding Director of ACCESS. Photo: SCMP/Edmond So
HKUST and other universities in the city team with US researchers to work on AI chips
- AI Chip Centre for Emerging Smart Systems (ACCESS), is working with Hong Kong and US universities on AI chips
- AI chips are processors optimised for data-intensive AI applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, allowing them to run faster
Topic | Semiconductors
