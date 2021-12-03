LingoAce targets children from 3 to 15 with a Mandarin-learning app designed to make it easy for parents to plan and monitor their progress. Photo: Handout
Chinese language-learning app operator LingoAce raises US$105 million from funding round led by Sequoia Capital
- Singapore-based LingoAce has now raised a total of US$160 million in new funding this year
- The firm may benefit from Beijing’s crackdown on domestic off-campus tutoring providers, as potential Chinese competitors face regulatory hurdles
