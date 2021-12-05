Bored Apes Yacht Club is a collection of NFTs featuring 10,000 unique apes. Source: Handout
NFT in Hong Kong: Bored Ape Yacht Club owners seek merchandise deals, art exhibitions for cartoon primates

  • Hong Kong buyers of Bored Apes non-fungible tokens see their investments explode in value in the span of months
  • But rather than cash in by selling, some owners think their NFTs could grow into something bigger

Josh Ye
Updated: 10:00am, 5 Dec, 2021

