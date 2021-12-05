New York-based metaverse real estate firm Republic Realm recently spent a record US$4.3 million for a plot of digital land through virtual world The Sandbox. Photo: Handout
New York-based metaverse real estate firm Republic Realm recently spent a record US$4.3 million for a plot of digital land through virtual world The Sandbox. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Tech Trends

Metaverse hype pushes investors to bet big on digital property offered in new virtual worlds

  • Virtual land worth more than US$100 million has recently sold on metaverse sites The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space
  • The booming digital property market has spawned an entire ecosystem around virtual real estate, from rents to land developers

Topic |   Virtual Reality
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:20pm, 5 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
New York-based metaverse real estate firm Republic Realm recently spent a record US$4.3 million for a plot of digital land through virtual world The Sandbox. Photo: Handout
New York-based metaverse real estate firm Republic Realm recently spent a record US$4.3 million for a plot of digital land through virtual world The Sandbox. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE