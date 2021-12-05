New York-based metaverse real estate firm Republic Realm recently spent a record US$4.3 million for a plot of digital land through virtual world The Sandbox. Photo: Handout
Metaverse hype pushes investors to bet big on digital property offered in new virtual worlds
- Virtual land worth more than US$100 million has recently sold on metaverse sites The Sandbox, Decentraland, CryptoVoxels and Somnium Space
- The booming digital property market has spawned an entire ecosystem around virtual real estate, from rents to land developers
