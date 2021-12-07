Visitors pictured in front of an immersive art installation titled “Machine Hallucinations — Space: Metaverse” by media artist Refik Anadol, which will be converted into NFT and auctioned online at Sotheby’s, at the Digital Art Fair in Hong Kong on September 30. Photo: Reuters
Revealed: insiders are the biggest winners in NFTs, Chainalysis study shows
- Whitelisted buyers of newly-minted NFTs profit 75.7 per cent of the time, according to Chainalysis, versus 20.8 per cent for others
- NFTs are one of the hottest things in blockchain this year, but whitelisting appears similar to the initial coin offerings process that drew regulatory scrutiny
