Young customers looks at iPhones at an Apple Store at The Grove, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles. Photo: AP
Disruptions to Apple’s manufacturing chain and cost control measures are squeezing Chinese suppliers, report says
- Apple’s supply chain crisis has affected the financials of multiple Chinese suppliers and distributors
- Apple has added more suppliers from mainland China than anywhere else to its list of vendors over the past three years
