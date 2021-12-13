Employees walk through the lobby at Baidu headquarters in Beijing, March 4, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei, Tencent lose cloud market share as Alibaba, Baidu extend their lead, report shows

  • China’s cloud infrastructure services market saw third-quarter revenue grow 43 per cent year on year to US$7.2 billion, according to data provider Canalys
  • The demand for cloud computing accelerated after the Covid-19 pandemic forced activities like work, shopping and entertainment to migrate online

Iris Deng
Updated: 1:39pm, 13 Dec, 2021

Employees walk through the lobby at Baidu headquarters in Beijing, March 4, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
