Employees walk through the lobby at Baidu headquarters in Beijing, March 4, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei, Tencent lose cloud market share as Alibaba, Baidu extend their lead, report shows
- China’s cloud infrastructure services market saw third-quarter revenue grow 43 per cent year on year to US$7.2 billion, according to data provider Canalys
- The demand for cloud computing accelerated after the Covid-19 pandemic forced activities like work, shopping and entertainment to migrate online
