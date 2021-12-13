Active Arcade is the latest app from Nex, the creator of a basketball training app used by NBA players. Photo: Handout
The fitness game start-up riding the at-home workout trend during Covid-19 pandemic
- The maker of a basketball training app used by the NBA introduces Active Arcade, an exercise gaming app made for regular users
- The coronavirus pandemic has driven demand for toys and game consoles that let users burn calories at home in a fun way
Topic | Apps
Active Arcade is the latest app from Nex, the creator of a basketball training app used by NBA players. Photo: Handout