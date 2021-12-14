Unisoc is a key asset for Unigroup, along with Shenzhen-listed Guoxin Microelectronics, Yangtze Memory Technologies, China’s top memory chip maker, and H3C Group. Photo: Shutterstock
CEO of China’s top mobile phone chip designer expresses relief firm has survived parent’s debt crisis
- Unisoc CEO Chu Qing said in a speech that the debt crisis of its parent company had created ‘many troubles’ for the chip designer
- Chu’s comments came after Unigroup said a consortium formed by Wise Road Capital and JAC Capital had emerged as strategic investors
Topic | Semiconductors
