Unisoc is a key asset for Unigroup, along with Shenzhen-listed Guoxin Microelectronics, Yangtze Memory Technologies, China’s top memory chip maker, and H3C Group. Photo: Shutterstock
CEO of China’s top mobile phone chip designer expresses relief firm has survived parent’s debt crisis

  • Unisoc CEO Chu Qing said in a speech that the debt crisis of its parent company had created ‘many troubles’ for the chip designer
  • Chu’s comments came after Unigroup said a consortium formed by Wise Road Capital and JAC Capital had emerged as strategic investors

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 10:00am, 14 Dec, 2021

