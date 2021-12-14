A vehicle equipped with Pony.ai’s self-driving technology is parked at the company’s office in Fremont, California, June 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
California suspends Pony.ai’s driverless testing permit after solo collision
- The suspension comes only six months after Pony.ai became the eighth company to receive a driverless testing permit in California
- Earlier this year, the start-up suspended plans for a NYSE listing as it could not gain assurances from Chinese authorities that it would not be targeted by regulators
Topic | Autonomous driving
