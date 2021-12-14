Oppo unveiled its first self-designed chipset, the MariSilicon X, during its InnoDay event on December 14, which the company said offers faster and better image processing. Photo: Oppo
Smartphone giant Oppo launches its first chip, joining Chinese rivals Huawei and Xiaomi in semiconductor race
- The MariSilicon X is designed for faster and better image processing, Oppo said, and it will launch with new Find X series phones in Q1 2022
- The company also unveiled its new AR eyewear called Air Glass, which it hopes will be a third screen alongside smartphones and smartwatches
