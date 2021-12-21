Icons for the WeChat and Weibo apps seen on a smartphone on December 5, 2013. Social media platforms have been hit with clean-up campaigns and rectification measures that have taken a toll on the market this year. Photo: Reuters
China’s Big Tech crackdown: number of apps falls 40 per cent over three years amid new data laws and clean-up campaigns
- Chinese app stores had just 2.78 million apps in October, down from 4.52 million in December 2018
- The biggest declines came this year, as Beijing clamped down on Big Tech platforms and introduced new data and privacy laws
