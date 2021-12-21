A construction worker at a site of the Wan Chai MTR section of the Sha Tin-Central link in Hong Kong on October 12, 2020. Photo: SCMP / Nora Tam
AI can reduce deaths on construction sites, says start-up viAct, by tracking workers and resources
- The company’s system monitors the movements of workers and equipment to spot safety issues and track productivity
- Construction has the highest accident rate of any industry, a problem viAct’s founders say AI can address
