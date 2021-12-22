State-run Xinhua News Agency makes its foray into NFTs with the launch of ‘news digital collectibles’ on Christmas Eve through its mobile app in China. Illustration: Shutterstock
State-run Xinhua News Agency makes its foray into NFTs with the launch of ‘news digital collectibles’ on Christmas Eve through its mobile app in China. Illustration: Shutterstock
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s Xinhua jumps on NFT bandwagon with thousands of news photos to be issued as ‘digital collectibles’

  • State-run Xinhua will release mainland China’s first ‘news digital collectibles’ backed by NFTs on Christmas Eve
  • Selected news photos, packaged into 11 collections of 10,000 copies each and one copy of a special edition, will be available through Xinhua’s app

Topic |   NFTs
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 7:52pm, 22 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
State-run Xinhua News Agency makes its foray into NFTs with the launch of ‘news digital collectibles’ on Christmas Eve through its mobile app in China. Illustration: Shutterstock
State-run Xinhua News Agency makes its foray into NFTs with the launch of ‘news digital collectibles’ on Christmas Eve through its mobile app in China. Illustration: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE