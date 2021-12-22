FILE PHOTO: A visitor is pictured in front of an immersive art installation, which was converted into NFT and auctioned online at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Hot Hong Kong NFT project Monkey Kingdom loses US$1.3 million in hack, exposing security concerns
- A hacker stole an administrator account of the project’s group chat on Discord, a popular online instant messaging service
- Monkey Kingdom fraud is the latest in a series of scams seen in the space in recent months as the popularity around NFT reaches fever pitch
Topic | Internet
