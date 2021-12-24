Douyin is expanding its presence in the e-commerce sector by recommending stores and live-streaming influencers to targeted consumers. Photo: AP
ByteDance
Douyin, TikTok’s sister app in China, says it punished nearly a million content creators and blacklisted 11,000 online merchants in 2021

  • Firm says it intercepted 91 million product releases and paid more than 180 million yuan (US$28.2 million) towards after-sales disputes and consumer rights claims
  • Douyin says its gross merchandise from January to August increased by 7.9 times compared with the same period last year

Tracy Qu
Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Dec, 2021

