Douyin is expanding its presence in the e-commerce sector by recommending stores and live-streaming influencers to targeted consumers. Photo: AP
Douyin, TikTok’s sister app in China, says it punished nearly a million content creators and blacklisted 11,000 online merchants in 2021
- Firm says it intercepted 91 million product releases and paid more than 180 million yuan (US$28.2 million) towards after-sales disputes and consumer rights claims
- Douyin says its gross merchandise from January to August increased by 7.9 times compared with the same period last year
Topic | ByteDance
Douyin is expanding its presence in the e-commerce sector by recommending stores and live-streaming influencers to targeted consumers. Photo: AP