Ezek said Phanta Bear NFT owners would also receive priority access to its entertainment metaverse, without elaborating.

Advertisement

NFTs are effectively certificates of authenticity generated on a blockchain that represent digital objects such as drawings, animation, music, photos or video. The immutable records of the encrypted tokens allows them to be owned and traded much like physical items in the real world.

In December, former US first lady Melania Trump launched her own NFT platform, becoming one of the latest public figures to join the cryptocurrency boom. Separately, a growing number of artists and cryptocurrency exchanges are riding the popularity of NFTs.

The buzz surrounding NFTs helped Mike Winkelmann, a digital artist better known as Beeple, fetch a record US$69 million for NFT artwork at Christies’ online auction last March. Rapper Snoop Dogg also auctioned his NFT Decentral Eyes Dogg, featuring his new audio track and artwork, at Art Basel Miami last month.

Jay Chou’s NFT collection of virtual ‘Phanta Bears’ were algorithmically-generated. Photo: Handout

The state-run Xinhua News Agency, the biggest media organisation in China, issued the country’s first “news digital collectibles” backed by NFTs on Christmas Eve. Xinhua said in a statement that it released a total of 110,001 copies of selected news photos for free.

The collection “records many precious historical moments in 2021”, the Xinhua statement said. “It is also a digital memory written into the metaverse world.”