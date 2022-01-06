A worker inspects semiconductors at the chip packaging firm Unisem in Ipoh, Malaysia, October 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chip company executives say semiconductor shortage likely to last beyond the second half
- Nvidia, which makes chips that are the basis of graphics cards, sees some improvement in supply in the second half of the year
- Carmakers have missed out on billions of dollars in revenue because they could not get the electronic components central to their products
