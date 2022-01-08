The global version of the Roblox gaming platform is displayed on a tablet. The US company has taken down its app for the mainland Chinese market. Photo: AP Photo
Metaverse firm Roblox removes Chinese gaming app after placing high hopes on China expansion

  • The US platform says it is working on a new version of the LuoBuLesi app
  • The app’s importance to Roblox’s China expansion was prominently discussed in the company’s IPO prospectus

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:12am, 8 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
