Shenzhen-based Remo Tech is betting that enhanced features like motion-tracking and improved image quality using artificial intelligence can change consumer habits around using webcams. Photo: Weibo
Chinese start-up bets on AI webcam in the remote work era following a pandemic-fuelled boom

  • Shenzhen-based Remo Tech has seen a threefold growth in sales during the pandemic, driven by demand for its motion-tracking Obsbot Tiny webcam
  • The company credits the smarts in its products to Chinese-made chips, which the founder says have become cheaper amid competition following sanctions on Huawei

Topic |   Artificial intelligence
Xinmei Shen

Updated: 11:01am, 10 Jan, 2022

