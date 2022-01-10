Edison Chen Koon-hei performing during BLOHK Party at West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo: SCMP
NFT projects endorsed by Jay Chou and Edison Chen top OpenSea’s 24-hour sales chart
- The gains of both projects come as stars including Chen and singer songwriter JJ Lin endorsed PhantaBear on their Instagram accounts
- NFTs, units of data verified by a blockchain that guarantee authenticity of a digital asset, have taken the world by storm since last year
