This photo taken on October 23, 2021 shows a farmer in a field near solar panels on a hillside at Huangjiao village in Baoding, China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
China’s solar panel giants ramp up polysilicon capacity to fix supply chain shortages
- After years of falling prices, the cost of the raw material skyrocketed last year as a jump in demand overwhelmed existing manufacturing capacity
- China’s top producers have opened new plants with combined capacity of 160,000 tons a year, adding to the current global capacity of about 620,000 tons
Topic | China manufacturing
This photo taken on October 23, 2021 shows a farmer in a field near solar panels on a hillside at Huangjiao village in Baoding, China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP