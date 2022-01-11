This photo taken on October 23, 2021 shows a farmer in a field near solar panels on a hillside at Huangjiao village in Baoding, China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
This photo taken on October 23, 2021 shows a farmer in a field near solar panels on a hillside at Huangjiao village in Baoding, China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Tech Trends

China’s solar panel giants ramp up polysilicon capacity to fix supply chain shortages

  • After years of falling prices, the cost of the raw material skyrocketed last year as a jump in demand overwhelmed existing manufacturing capacity
  • China’s top producers have opened new plants with combined capacity of 160,000 tons a year, adding to the current global capacity of about 620,000 tons

Topic |   China manufacturing
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:07am, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
This photo taken on October 23, 2021 shows a farmer in a field near solar panels on a hillside at Huangjiao village in Baoding, China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
This photo taken on October 23, 2021 shows a farmer in a field near solar panels on a hillside at Huangjiao village in Baoding, China’s northern Hebei province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE