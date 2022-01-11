An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying an NFT logo. Photo: AFP
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying an NFT logo. Photo: AFP
NFTs
Tech /  Tech Trends

Cryptocurrencies creep into US politics as candidates offer NFTs as incentives for donors

  • Shrina Kurani, an engineer running for a House seat in California, and Blake Masters, vying for the Senate in Arizona, have offered NFTs as incentives for donors
  • Cryptocurrency is still a ways off from becoming a regular source for contributions, and there are still questions about campaign finance regulations

Topic |   NFTs
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:06pm, 11 Jan, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying an NFT logo. Photo: AFP
An illustration picture taken in London on December 30, 2021, shows gold plated souvenir cryptocurrency coins arranged by a screen displaying an NFT logo. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE