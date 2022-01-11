Visitors pictured in front of an immersive art installation titled “Machine Hallucinations – Space: Metaverse” on September 30, 2021. The piece by artist Refik Anadol was converted into an NFT and auctioned online at Sotheby’s, at the Digital Art Fair, in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
NFTs
NFTs heat up in China as ‘digital collectibles’ despite tough regulatory environment banning profits

  • Tech giants Alibaba, Tencent, and Bilibili, among others, all have their own ‘digital collectibles’ to cash in on the NFT craze despite government scrutiny
  • China’s tough regulatory environment has companies shunning the term NFT and barring users from selling their digital assets for cash

Ann Cao
Updated: 9:23pm, 11 Jan, 2022

