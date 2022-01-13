Boxes of petitions against proposed reforms that solar energy advocates claim would handicap the rooftop solar market are seen in front of the governor’s office during a rally at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Photo: AP
Tesla’s Musk, Hollywood stars join fight to oppose subsidy cut for California’s rooftop solar systems

  • Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Elon Musk, all took to Twitter this week to slam a plan that would impose new fees on residents who install rooftop solar panels
  • The utilities and consumer groups who support the cut in subsidies say those who cannot afford to use rooftop solar end up paying higher bills to cover the subsidies

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:00am, 13 Jan, 2022

