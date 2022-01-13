Boxes of petitions against proposed reforms that solar energy advocates claim would handicap the rooftop solar market are seen in front of the governor’s office during a rally at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Photo: AP
Tesla’s Musk, Hollywood stars join fight to oppose subsidy cut for California’s rooftop solar systems
- Edward Norton and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Elon Musk, all took to Twitter this week to slam a plan that would impose new fees on residents who install rooftop solar panels
- The utilities and consumer groups who support the cut in subsidies say those who cannot afford to use rooftop solar end up paying higher bills to cover the subsidies
Topic | Environment
Boxes of petitions against proposed reforms that solar energy advocates claim would handicap the rooftop solar market are seen in front of the governor’s office during a rally at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. Photo: AP