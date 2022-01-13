An attendee demonstrates a pair of virtual reality headphones and microphone for metaverse experiences ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on January 3, 2022. A number local governments in China have unveiled plans to support the development of the metaverse. Photo: AFP
Metaverse
China’s local governments rush to embrace metaverse despite state media warnings

  • Authorities in several major cities have unveiled plans to support the development of the metaverse
  • Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily warned people in November to stay rational amid “metaverse mania”

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 8:00pm, 13 Jan, 2022

