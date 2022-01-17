A BYD Dolphin electric vehicle is displayed at a store in Changzhou, Jiangsu province. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Chinese electric vehicle companies find a niche making short-haul delivery trucks for Japan

  • Tokyo’s SBS Holdings recently struck a deal to buy 2,000 Chinese-made light EV trucks over five years from Japanese EV start-up folofly
  • Japan is not a huge market for EVs – market penetration is just 1 per cent – but Chinese carmakers sense an opportunity

Bloomberg
Updated: 11:12am, 17 Jan, 2022

