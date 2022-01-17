A Walmart sign is seen inside its department store in West Haven, Connecticut, US, February 17, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Walmart trademark filings reveal plans to create cryptocurrency, NFTs
- The retailer has sought several new trademarks that show it intends to sell virtual goods such as electronics, decor, toys, sporting goods and personal-care products
- Walmart’s cryptocurrency plans were the subject of a high-profile hoax in September, when a fake announcement caused a short-lived surge in Litecoin
