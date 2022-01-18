Illumination of the stock graph is seen on the representations of virtual currency Bitcoin in this picture illustration taken March 13, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin investors place long-term bets amid slide in active cryptocurrency trading
- The number of ‘illiquid’ wallets holding onto bitcoin long term has been climbing since July, offering investors hope that December decline was a blip
- The Fear & Greed index from crypto data platform Coinglass has wavered between 10 and 29 this year, possibly indicating a market bottom
Topic | Bitcoin
