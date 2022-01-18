Yat Siu, co-founder and CEO of Animoca Brands, shows off the company’s office during an interview with the South China Morning Post. Photo: SCMP
The Sandbox developer Animoca Brands sees private valuation surge to US$5 billion amid metaverse, NFT frenzy
- Animoca Brands said on Tuesday it had completed a fundraising for US$358.89 million
- Investors are betting firms like Animoca Brands can disrupt incumbent video games business model by combining NFTs and the metaverse
Topic | NFTs
